House prices are up in Carlow and Kilkenny but are stabilising in Dublin according to DAFT report

House prices are stabilising in Dublin but are up in both Carlow and Kilkenny

The average price of a home nationwide is up 0.1% between June and September, compared to the second quarter.

In Kilkenny, prices are 8% higher than a year previously and they’re up 10% in Carlow

Daft.ie report author Ronan Lyons says the number of homes available to buy has increased particularly around the capital:

“What we’ve seen is a big increase after a fall off during covid, especially during lockdown when it was very hard to put up a property because you couldn’t get people to go and see a property, but there has been a big increase in the availability of homes on the market over the last twelve months or so particularly in the greater Dublin area,” said Ronan.