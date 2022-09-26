KCLR NewsNews & Sport

House prices are up in Carlow and Kilkenny but are stabilising in Dublin according to DAFT report

In Kilkenny, prices are 8% higher than a year previously and they're up 10% in Carlow

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne26/09/2022
House Prices (Nattanan/Pixabay)
House Prices (Nattanan/Pixabay)

House prices are stabilising in Dublin but are up in both Carlow and Kilkenny

The average price of a home nationwide is up 0.1% between June and September, compared to the second quarter.

Daft.ie report author Ronan Lyons says the number of homes available to buy has increased particularly around the capital:

“What we’ve seen is a big increase after a fall off during covid, especially during lockdown when it was very hard to put up a property because you couldn’t get people to go and see a property, but there has been a big increase in the availability of homes on the market over the last twelve months or so particularly in the greater Dublin area,” said Ronan.

