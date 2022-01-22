House prices rise quicker in Kilkenny but supply may stall prices in the year ahead

Property prices in Kilkenny have risen quicker than many other parts of the country in the past year.

They’re up 14% according to a new survey which examines property prices in each county.

The average price for a 3 bed semi in Kilkenny City is now €295,000, that’s up from €255,000 a year ago

Meanwhile in Carlow, property prices have risen at a slower pace with average prices up 10%. A three bed semi will cost around €220,000, an increase of €20,000 from last year.

Mark Keenan, property editor for the Irish Independent says there may be no increase in prices in Kilkenny in the year ahead:

“Supply is set to improve in the year ahead as the city had been starved of new properties and there’s a new 184 home scheme about to open around the Callan road on the Western environs of Kilkenny.”

“It’s badly needed and because supply is set to improve by so much the prediction is that there will be no increases on average in the Kilkenny market in the year ahead with prices set to hold firm and stay the same after those really big jumps.”