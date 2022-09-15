Householders and businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country will benefit from EU efforts to tackle the profits of energy companies says Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune

An Ireland South MEP says Irish householders and businesses will benefit from EU efforts to tackle the profits of energy companies.

The Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the plans in a speech to the European Parliament yesterday.

The details have yet to be outlined but it will target producers of nuclear, solar or wind energy who are benefitting from higher electricity prices even though they don’t use gas which is driving the increases.

Deirdre Clune has been telling KCLR that the funds raised will be passed on to the worst affected.

