Households in Carlow and Kilkenny eligible for fuel allowance will see payments issue from today

The once-off fuel allowance payment of 125 euro will be paid to social welfare recipients from today.

The measure was agreed as part of the government’s €505 million package aimed at mitigating the effects of rising energy costs.

It is being paid to eligible households on top of the regular fuel allowance.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she is very conscious that the rising cost of living is causing considerable concern for families:

“This €125 lump sum fuel allowance payment is aimed at the most vulnerable people in our society, to ensure that they are protected against rising fuel costs”.

372,000 people will get the payment over the coming days.