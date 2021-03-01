Housing development in Carlow becoming ‘a joke’ says Mayor

Housing development in Carlow is becoming “a joke”, according to the local Mayor.

Fergal Browne made the comment at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

That digital gathering heard positive updates for housing along Barrack Street, but none for Lime Grove.

Cllr Browne says the project is being delayed despite the council’s best efforts, telling KCLR News “In the context of Lime Grove in Palatine there is four houses there waiting to be purchased by the local authority and it’s with the receivers for an awful long time, for some reason they were linked with the development in Tanner Hall on the Athy Road and that has gone through and we were always told that when that went through Lime Grove would follow shortly after but that hasn’t been the case”.

He adds “It certainly is very frustrating because there’s plenty of people in Bennekerry who would love a house in Lime Grove but hopefully we can keep the pressure on to get those houses back and developed and finished off”.