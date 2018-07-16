Housing Minister to declare Tinteán Willow development open in Carlow today

New housing for people with intellectual disabilities will open in Carlow today.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will perform the official opening of Tinteán Willow at Ballinacarrig. It’s the latest development from the county’s voluntary housing association.

CEO of the local group Turlough O’Brien has been telling KCLR News it’s a big day for the community.

The house caters for 6 tenants with special needs and their carer.

Tinteán has already won an award for the development winning the National Housing for Disabilities Award 2017.