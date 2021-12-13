Housing Minister to officially open new homes in Carlow today

The Housing Minister will visit Carlow today.

Minister Darragh O’Brien is here to officially open new homes at the Cois Dara development in Chapelstown.

He’ll also visit a number of other projects in the town and around the county at Bagnelstown and in Borris where he will oversee some of the building projects which are underway there.

Local Councillor Fintan Phelan says he is anxious to have the minister visit to see the housing needs in Carlow:

“It’s important that the council have the visit from the Housing Minister to see what we’re doing and also to make sure that when it comes to different housing projects coming across the table of the Minister for Housing, that Carlow is right up there”.