How to claim the Emergency Payment if you find yourself out of work due to Coronavirus

A Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been introduced for anyone whose employer is unable to continue to pay them.

The payment is available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to the pandemic. You will get a payment of €203 per week for up to 6 weeks (as applicable).

Click HERE to download the forms.

NOTE: People do not have to go to an Intreo Centre to apply for this payment.

To receive the payment follow these steps;

1. Apply for the COVID-19 Unemployment payment using the form on the next page.

2. Post it to FREEPOST PO BOX 12896 Dublin 1.

3. Apply for Jobseekers within 6 weeks to ensure you conti nue to receive a

payment (if applicable) aft er the emergency payment has fi nished.

Once this normal Jobseekers claim is subsequently received, the Department will process these claims and reconcile payments at that time. This will involve backdating increased payments for certain customers.

Important

You can apply in the following ways:

1. An application form for the new Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment can be downloaded from our website www.gov.ie/jobseekers and returned to FREEPOST PO BOX 12896 Dublin 1;

2. You can apply for Jobseekers support through our online portal www.MyWelfare.ie, (you will need a Public Services Card); or

3. Phone us on 1890 800 024 or 01 2481398 and we will send you the relevant application form for the new payment.

Note – Please keep checking your Bank Account as payment may issue in advance of us formally notifying you.