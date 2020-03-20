KCLR News
HSE Appeal to Public Not to Film at Testing Centre at Nowlan Park
People are also being asked to wait to be called for an appointment as they cannot just "turn up" at drive through testing centres
The HSE has issued an appeal to the public this afternoon to respect the privacy of people arriving at the new drive through testing facility at Nowlan Park.
A spokesperson told KCLR that people are filming over the wall of the GAA grounds and has asked them not to do so.
The health service has also reiterated that people can only be tested once they are referred to the centre. The public is being reminded NOT to turn up without a prior appointment.