HSE approach to private care homes ‘unacceptable’ according to local Minister

A local Minister says the HSE’s hand’s-off approach to the private care home sector is unacceptable.

HIQA told the Covid-19 committee yesterday that there’s no national clinical oversight of nursing home care.

The government’s health watchdog said the HSE does not understand the private residential sector.

Responding to the comments Junior Minister John Paul Phelan told KCLR that the HSE just can’t ignore a sector that cares for so many vulnerable people.

Meanwhile a local nursing home owner says they should be involved at ‘top-level’ in making decisions.

Anne Fleck Byrne of Drakelands House Nursing Home in Kilkenny says the National Public Health Emergency Team are still not taking input from the sector claiming there is still no nursing home representative on the panel of experts.