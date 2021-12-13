KCLR NewsNews & Sport

HSE centres in Carlow and Kilkenny close in on 150 thousand covid tests

6 thousand 365 tests were conducted locally last week alone

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 13/12/2021
Covid-19 testing centre (Credit - HSE)

Almost 150,000 covid-19 tests have been administered at community testing centres in Carlow and Kilkenny since the pandemic began.

That’s according to the HSE’s latest weekly briefing.

85 thousand 778 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Kilkenny and 64 thousand and 78 in Carlow have been since the HSE’s operation began in March 2020.

In the past week alone, 2 thousand 864 tests have been conducted in Carlow including 602 tests at a temporary site at the Carlow Youth Centre.

There were 3 thousand 501 tests in Kilkenny last week.

So far over 450 thousand tests have been administered through the five permanent HSE community centres across the South East.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 13/12/2021