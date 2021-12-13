HSE centres in Carlow and Kilkenny close in on 150 thousand covid tests

Almost 150,000 covid-19 tests have been administered at community testing centres in Carlow and Kilkenny since the pandemic began.

That’s according to the HSE’s latest weekly briefing.

85 thousand 778 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Kilkenny and 64 thousand and 78 in Carlow have been since the HSE’s operation began in March 2020.

In the past week alone, 2 thousand 864 tests have been conducted in Carlow including 602 tests at a temporary site at the Carlow Youth Centre.

There were 3 thousand 501 tests in Kilkenny last week.

So far over 450 thousand tests have been administered through the five permanent HSE community centres across the South East.