HSE confirm death of patient at Kilkenny mental health unit this week

The HSE has confirmed the unexpected death of a patient at the Department of Psychiatry in St Lukes hospital this week.

It happened at the acute mental health facility on Monday evening.

The HSE has extended its sympathies to the family and confirmed that a review of the incident is being carried out.

A statement to KCLR says “As with any such unexpected death, South East Community Healthcare is liaising with the patient’s family, has notified the Mental Health Commission and in accordance with HSE protocol is carrying out its own review of the incident”