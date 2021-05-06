HSE issue Covid warning about schoolkids’ birthday parties

The head of the HSE has raised concerns about schoolchildren getting Covid-19 at birthday parties and other gatherings.

Paul Reid has appealed for people to be extra vigilant – so students don’t miss out on their exams next month.

He says public health teams are noticing outbreaks linked to gatherings among children of schoolgoing age.

Meanwhile, seven cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The north’s Chief Medical Officer says the news is not entirely unexpected and plans are in place for such an eventuality.

Dr Michael McBride added confirmation of these cases does not mean the variant is going to become the most prevalent or dominant strain in the North.