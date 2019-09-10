HSE pay tribute to St Luke’s consultant who died in tragic accident

The HSE is paying tribute to to the St Luke’s consultant psychiatrist who died tragically in the Comeragh mountains at the weekend.

A statement says all at South East Community Healthcare are greatly saddened at the untimely death of our colleague and friend Dr. Séamus MacSuibhne.

The Dublin native had been working as a Consultant Psychiatrist with the Kilkenny Mental Health Services since 2011.

Head of Services David Heffernan says “Dr Mac Suibhne was extensively involved in all aspects of the delivery of mental health services in Kilkenny and also played a key role in the development of the Liaison Services with St. Luke’s Hospital”.

He had “a significant role in the education and mentoring of all new doctors in training within the Carlow-Kilkenny Mental Health Services” and was also involved in the development of patient advocate services in Kilkenny.