HSE plan on clearing the backlog of Covid-19 tests by the end of this week

The HSE plan to clear the backlog of Covid-19 tests by the end of this week.

At it’s largest point, there was a build-up of around 35,000 tests to be analysed – which is now at 11,000.

Currently across the country, the death toll stands at 334 – while the total number of positive cases in the Republic is 9,655.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says they hope to be up-to-date by the end of this week