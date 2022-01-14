KCLR NewsNews & Sport
HSE portal to upload positive antigen test results opens
People who test positive on an antigen test can upload their result to the HSE website from today.
Details of their close contacts can also be provided via the portal.
However anyone looking to get a recovery cert will need a PCR or professional antigen test.
New close contact rules also mean anyone with a booster and no symptoms no longer needs to isolate, while the isolation timeframe for a vaccinated person who contracts Covid has been cut to seven days.