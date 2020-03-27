HSE remind of visitor restrictions at all residential care centres and facilities run by them in the South East

You’re being reminded that visitor restrictions remain in place at ALL residential care centres and facilities run by the HSE in the South East as part of the efforts to halt the spread of Covid 19.

District and community hospitals, residential care centres for the elderly, accommodation units for those with disabilities and inpatient and continuing care facilities for mental health are all subject to the restrictions, which are being applied in the interest of patient care.

The HSE says where appropriate, mobile phone contact between families should be considered as an alternative to visiting.