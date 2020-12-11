HSE says it’s not been possible to facilitate a normal level of service at Carlow CAMHS but the matter’s to be resolved soon

Issues regarding referrals of young people to Carlow’s CAMHS should be resolved in the coming weeks.

That’s according to the HSE which has been responding to KCLR following claims that children & adolescents are being refused treatment there. (Read about that here).

A statement says “In the context of Covid19 related restrictions, there has been a temporary but ongoing difficulty as regards clinical space available in Carlow for processing of CAMHS referrals. It has not been possible in recent months to facilitate a normal level of service. The matter of clinical space available is expected to be resolved over the next few weeks at which point the subject of new referrals will be addressed”.