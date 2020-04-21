Plans for Community Assessment Hub in Carlow on hold

Plans for a Community Assemssment Hub in Carlow are on hold for now.

The Community hub at the Kilcreene Hospital in KIlkenny has been up and running since last week to take respiratory patients and potential coronavirus cases away from GP surgeries.

However numbers are reported to be low this week.

The HSE says that Hubs in Wexford and Cahir are due to open in the next fortnight.

But plans for the Hub at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow are on ice because it’s not needed at the moment.