Huge crowds expected in Gowran as Kilkenny County Music Festival takes place today

MaryAnn Vaughan 1 min ago
A host of well-known singers will be taking to the stage in Gowran today.

The Kilkenny Country Music Festival gets underway from 12.30 in Gowran Park, finishing up at 7pm.

The line-up today includes local act Paul Brett and Peter Hutchinson, Brendan Shine, Paddy O’Brien, Patrick Feeney, Mike Denver, Trudy Lawlor, Max T Barnes, and Clíona Hagan.

More information can be found on www.kilkennycountrymusicfestival.ie.

