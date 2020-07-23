Huge development for Kilkenny’s western environs granted planning permission

Planning permission has been granted for a huge new mixed-use development in Kilkenny’s western environs.

The Daly’s Hill development will see 266 new residential units being built, including 133 houses.

The houses will include 17 four-bed units, 106 three-bed units and 10 two-bed units.

There will be an additional 133 apartments, consisting of 46 one-bed units, 77 two-bed units and 10 three-bed units.

There will also be a 126 bed nursing home on the site, as well as a creche and two large commercial/retail units.

Two large office blocks have also been granted permission within the development.