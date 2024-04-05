The 26th Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival programme’s been officially launched.

The Smithwick’s Experience hosted the reveal last night for the 100 gig session across four days at a host of city venues.

Billy Byrne’s will get it all started at 7pm on Friday (3rd May) with Jeffrey Martin, Brown Horse rounding things off that night at Cleere’s Bar & Theatre from 10:45pm.

Action returns on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30pm while the Bank Holiday Monday start is 1pm with Sam Outlaw closing out the line up at 9pm that night in Kyteler’s Inn.

Full details and updates available here while you can have a sneak peak of how the festival takes hold here;

KCLR’s Martin Bridgeman was at last night’s event and spoke to some of those involved;