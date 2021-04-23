Huge variation in Covid-19 case rates across Carlow and Kilkenny’s seven Local Electoral Areas

Two Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny are among 16 nationwide to record less than five cases of Covid-19 in a fortnight.

Figures released last night show that on Monday the country’s 14-day incidence rate was 132 cases per 100,000 people.

There was a huge variation around the country in the two weeks to that date, including locally.

Of the seven LEAs here Bagenalstown and Castlecomer both had less than five cases during that time.

While at the other end of the scale, Tullow had significantly more with a rate of 150 compared to Piltown’s 80, 43 in Callan Thomastown, 35 in Carlow Town and 21 in Kilkenny City.

Last night up to nine new instances of the virus were recorded locally. (More on that here).

It’s as the return of schools and people to workplaces appears to be contributing to a jump in Covid-19 cases, according to NPHET.

617 new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday, five in Carlow and up to four in Kilkenny with the five-day moving average increasing to 415, an increase of 8% in the past week.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says there has been a rise in cases among 13 to 18-year-olds.

But he says the increase could be temporary.