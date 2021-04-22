KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: 10 more deaths as numbers spike with 617 cases, up to 9 in Carlow & Kilkenny

5 cases in Carlow with up to four in Kilkenny

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 22/04/2021

10 Covid-related deaths and 617 new cases are being reported this evening with up to 9 local.

Today’s total is the highest in nearly three weeks with NPHET saying there’s been a ‘small spike in cases’.

Carlow has have five new cases confirmed and the 14-day incidence rate is up 7 to 77 per 100,000, – dropping to 10th best in the country – down from 8th.

Kilkenny remains best in the country after up to four new cases sees the infection rate rising one point to 22 per 100,000 population.

 

