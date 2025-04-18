A free suicide bereavement support service has launched in our locality

HUGG is a national suicide bereavement charity dedicated to supporting adults bereaved by suicide and they’ve now launched in Kilkenny

The service provides free practical information and emotional support after a suicide occurs through their website, telephone helpline, events, and nationwide suicide bereavement support groups

The monthly support group will meet on a Tuesday evening 7.30pm to 9.30pm and be facilitated by

trained volunteers with a lived experience of suicide loss. The location is given to people upon registration through hugg.ie.