Hundreds flock to Kilkenny as Graiguenamanagh again becomes the Town of Books

Graiguenamanagh’s officially again Ireland’s Town of Books.

The annual offering has been on the go since 2003 and sees many people return each year, bringing a welcome economic boost to the area.

Officially launched on Thursday evening, sellers’ stalls in shops began to open from midday on Friday with the talents of local business Cushendale Woollen Mills’ studio too available for all to see.

Also last evening local author and poet Christine Anne Foley spoke at the library about her recent book deal while Barrow Activities Hub hosted a free outdoor screening of Oscar-nominated Song of the Sea from Cartoon Saloon.

Added to that Dr Patrick Morrissey of New South Wales gave a talk on his book ‘Australians of the Great Irish Famine – One Clan’s Story’ – earlier in the week he joined our Sue Nunn in studio for The Way It Is:

A busy programme of events continues to roll out across the weekend:

Saturday

❖ Book Shops open Saturday from 10am to 6pm

❖ Cushendale Woollen Mills open studio 10:30am -5:30pm

❖ Graiguemanagh Abbey Hall market 10.30am-5pm: stalls selling handmade crafts, gifts, foods & decorations

❖ 11am: Audrey Dowling in Graiguenamanagh library. Audrey’s renowned for her great illustrations which can be seen in the picture books ‘The Croke Park Mice’ which she’ll read from and ‘Reindeer Down’. Free lemonade and biscuits

❖ Heritage trail walks in Graiguenamanagh. This tour starts from outside Duiske Abbey 2pm and ends at 2:40pm

❖ 4pm: At Barrow Valley Activities Hub: Fun fancy dress competition where you can come as your favourite Wind in the Willows character or a character from your favourite book Prizes for Best Dressed

Sunday

❖ Book Shops open from 10am to 5pm

❖ Graignamanagh Abbey Hall market 10.30am-5pm: stalls selling hand made crafts, gifts, foods, and decorations

❖ 9am to 11am: Calling all Artists, novice and professional to partake in our Plein Air Art event at the Boat Slip on the Quay. An exhibition will take place from 4pm on the banks of the majestic River Barrow. All work will be available for the public to enjoy and purchase from artists. Prizes awarded at 5pm.

❖ Heritage trail walks in Graiguenamanagh. This tour starts from outside the Medieval Duiske Abbey on Sunday at 2pm and ends at 2:40pm

❖ 3.00pm Outdoor Activities Hub: Eanna Ní Lamhna will be exploring the natural wonders of the River Barrow and its tributary, the Duiske River,

❖ 4:30PM: Author & Poet Christine Foley will be launching her new poem inspired by the Barrow outside the Waterside Restaurant. She’ll be joined by members of the Poetry by the Barrow group who will also recite some of their poems. Prosecco will be available to celebrate the local talented poet’s achievement.

These people have been telling KCLR News that they come back time and time again as it’s a special event in an equally special setting: