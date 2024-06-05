Hundreds of local students are among those facing into state exams today.

More than 130,000 across the country will between them sit the Leaving and Junior certificates

English paper 1 will be the first on the timetable this morning starting at 9.30am.

Guidance Counsellor with Tyndall College, Carlow Gemma Lawlor has this advice for all; “The person who will be marking it is a person and if you can communicate with them through your writing and have a sense that there is a human being at the other end who wants to give you credit for all the work you have done, all the work you’ve put in, all your creativity, all your thoughts; communicate with them and they will give you the marks”.

Leaving Cert timetable

Junior Cert timetable