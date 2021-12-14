Hundreds of tenancy complaints lodged with Kilkenny County Council

355 complaints have been made to Kilkenny County Council about tenancies in the first ten months of this year.

Director of Services with the local authority Mary Mulholland gave a presentation to Joint Policing Committee members on Monday about the issue of antisocial behaviour.

She outlined how a strategy was formed to cover the years 2020 to 2025 with the idea to investigate complaints, reduce the incidents and carry out enforcement action when all else failed.

She said some of the cases recorded were multiple ones against the same people, covering a wide range of problems including alleged drugs activity or criminal activity, intimidation , racism and cruelty to animals.

Ms Mulholland told KCLR news where preventative or reduction measures weren’t successful, an enforcement process was rolled out in association with Gardaí:

“We’ve taken action and that has resulted in the repossession of 2 houses, which means that 2 families lost their tenancies and we’ve also excluded people from properties, tenancies where they can no longer even visit those properties. It just proves that where actions are unacceptable, there are consequences and they’re very serious consequences”