Hunt for five men after Kilkenny home ransacked in aggravated burglary

If you were in the North Kilkenny area last night and noticed anything suspicious Gardaí want to hear from you.

It’s after an aggravated burglary at a house in the Gathabawn/Freshford between 6:50pm & 7:10pm last evening.

Five males broke into a house and ransacked it.

Garda Caroline O’Malley has been telling KCLR “There was a man in his house and five males basically broke in through the front door of his house, the house was ransacked, there was a sum of money taken, now the injured party in this instance did observe lights from a car heading in the Johnstown direction afterwards”

She has this appeal “If anyone has any information that could assist us we’d greatly appreciate it or if you saw any vehicles in or around the Gathabawn area yesterday evening or afternoon or daytime that you thought may have been suspicious if you could contact Castlecomer Garda Station 056 444 1222”