Hunt is on for the owner of €500,000 winning lotto ticket bought in Kilkenny

The National Lottery is urging the owner of a winning lotto ticket bought in South Kilkenny to get in touch.

The quick pick plus ticket was bought in Carroll’s Centra, Knocktopher on Thursday of this week and the numbers came up trumps in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus Draw winning €500,000.

The numbers are 5, 14, 15, 19 and 49.

Speaking to KCLR News, Fran Whearty from the National Lottery says the owner should make contact as soon as possible.