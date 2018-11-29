Hurling(and camogie) inscribed on UNESCO intangible heritage list

Hurling has just been inscribed by UNESCO on the intangible heritage list.

The UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has included it on the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

It describes it for all to see as a field game played by 2 teams which dates back 2 thousand years and says it’s considered to be an ‘intrinsic part of Irish culture’ and ‘plays a central role in promoting health and wellbeing, inclusiveness and team spirit’.

Uileann piping is the only other listing for Ireland – that was included in 2017