Hybrid model favoured by students for Leaving Cert exams 2022

68% of Leaving Cert students want a hybrid exam this year.

A survey of nearly 19,000 students, by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union, shows students are concerned about missing classes, and the effect the current situation is having on their mental health.

Students from Carlow and Kilkenny sitting this year’s Leaving Cert are due to return to the old model in place before the pandemic.

A hybrid format would involve students being offered accredited grades or the option of sitting an exam.

Several calls have been made for a swift decision on the matter.