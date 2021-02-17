“I could nearly cook dinner” says local woman of latest rubbish dumping in County Kilkenny

A host of household items are the latest discovered dumped locally.

The finding was made yesterday in Paulstown, close to the dog shelter.

And it’s on top of other litter as KCLR Breakfast listener Trish Healy’s been telling KCLR News.

She says “Last week I noticed the pots and the pans in a field and I thought ‘Oh my God, who would do such a terrible thing?’, further on then I see all these plastic buckets, empty buckets of cooking oil, about eight of them, further on I notice a black bag, now the bag is sealed obviously it’s sitting there in the ditch and then, I couldn’t believe it, I said to myself “I could nearly cook dinner”, an electric kettle and a toaster in their cardboard boxes, dumped in the ditch, couldn’t believe it”.

She adds “I thought to myself ‘Why are people so lazy?’ I would say for five euro you can fill your car and bring it to the recycling, we recycle everything here, I recycle everything; papers, cans, bottles, anything I can recycle I can recycle, fill up the car, go down to Powerstown and do it and the joy of it, you feel you’re doing something good and why people would do such a terrible thing I don’t know, as well as all the cans and the bottles, they just throw them out the windows of their cars obviously, why not bring them home and recycle them, and that’s only one, what else is going on in the rest of the country?”.