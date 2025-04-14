As Wexford prepare to launch their Leinster Championship campaign, captain Lee Chin spoke to KCLR Sport about his love for the game, the challenges he faces as his career progresses and Wexford’s upcoming clash with Antrim.

The Wexford captain highlighted how his love for the game, along with the pride of representing both Wexford and his club, fuels his ongoing commitment to the sport.

“I love representing Wexford, love representing the club. It’s just the game itself that keeps me coming back, it’s what you always think about, whether it’s in season or early season. It’s something that you’ve given a lot of your life to, and it’s a part of my life. It’s those reasons that keep me motivated.”

Lee Chin reflected on the adjustments he’s had to make as his career progresses, acknowledging how the demands of a long season require a more mindful approach to rest and recovery.

“There are certain things you might do differently the older you get coming up to championship, nothing major. You get into a long period of games, games, games, and the body takes a bit of a toll. If you can afford to miss an odd night here or there, it helps you in the long run.”

Chin praised the impact of Wexford’s supporters on the team’s success, emphasizing that the energy at Wexford Park often serves as a driving force behind their performances.

“The one thing that can be a struggle at times is trying not to get too involved in the atmosphere, because that can go against you. Obviously, you need to use it at times to get you over the line – use the energy of the crowds, especially if they’re with you. We love our own fans back at home, and we love when they come out and get behind us.”

Reflecting on their division 1A league relegation this year, the Wexford captain expressed that while it was disappointing, the team took valuable lessons from the experience.

“We started out quite poorly in the league, but I think we finished quite strongly. We tried a lot of new guys, and a lot of our main senior players were missing at the beginning of the league. But that’s what the league is all about- trialling things, trying new tactics, new setups, and new personnel.”

The upcoming clash with Antrim carries added significance, as Davy Fitzgerald, Wexford’s former manager, returns to Wexford Park.

“Davy is a guy who’s hugely respected in Wexford and among our panel. He would have had a lot of us, who are still there, back during the five years he had his spell in Wexford. He’ll be coming to Wexford Park on the 19th, and we’re looking forward to getting the Championship off to a start.”

Wexford will begin their Leinster Championship campaign on April 19th, taking on Antrim at Wexford Park.