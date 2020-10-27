Ian Bailey is relieved he won’t be extradited to France, says solicitor

The State will not appeal a High Court decision that rejected the extradition of Ian Bailey to France.

The court ruled earlier this month that he should not be surrendered to French authorities after he was found guilty of the murder of Sophie Toscan de Plantier in his absence in a Paris court last year.

The French woman was killed in west Cork in 1996, and Ian Bailey has always denied any involvement in her death.

Bailey’s solicitor Frank Buttimer says his client is relieved that the state will not be appealing the High court’s decision:

” I believe it’s the end of the road. They’ve been attempting to engage in this exercise since 2008, so 12 years of his life have been taken up fighting this particular aspect of the matter in which he became ensnared, when he had absolutely nothing to do with it”.