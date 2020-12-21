IBI welcomes €5m funding increase for local radio

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland is welcoming almost €5m in Government funding.

The additional supports are being made available to local and regional radio stations, and the independent production sector.

Funding is also being provided to the Sound and Vision scheme for the production of shows on live music.

The Minister Catherine Martin has praised the sector for providing reliable news and information to citizens and bringing communities together during the pandemic.

IBI Chairman and KCLR CEO John Purcell says this support will help to continue that work.