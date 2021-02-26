“If the battle is on, we’re ready for it” so says South Kilkenny councillor of latest push for Waterford to expand

“If the battle is on, we’re ready for it.” – so says one local councillor as colleagues in Waterford have again called for that city to expand into South Kilkenny.

The issue’s risen a number of times in recent years; strongly in 2015 (more on that here) and also last December (read about that here).

However, at their plenary meeting yesterday, Waterford councillors voted to again revisit the topic. (Read WLR’s coverage of that here).

But Glenmore based Fidelis Doherty’s been telling KCLR News “It’s incredulous, just absolutely can’t believe this is raising its head again, the executive of Kilkenny County Council and the executive of Waterford City and County Council are in agreement that this doesn’t warrant being carried forward so I don’t know where this is coming out of, have little to be doing, we’re in the middle of a Pandemic here, people are doing their very best, it’s incredulous”.

She adds “I’m flabbergasted to think that this is now going to surface again so we have to just find out what the legal position is, it may be a legislative vote but the people of South Kilkenny will not be standing by to let Waterford come in, they’ve enough to do with five areas within the boundaries of a city that need development would they not be better to get on and look after that than to be encroaching into South Kilkenny; not a blade of grass will we give, absolutely not a blade of grass”

Cllr Doherty also says “We’re here in South Kilkenny, we’re proud of our part of the world, as so should Waterford be proud of their part of the world and look after their own patch instead of looking to nab and land-grabbing, I can’t believe that it’s happening or likely to happen again so we just have to wait until we get the clarity on it but they have at their plenary council meeting yesterday put in a proposal and it was seconded so shame on them for doing that”.