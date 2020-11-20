KCLR NewsNews & Sport
If you were in Ballyragget in the early hours of Thursday morning Gardaí want to hear from you
It's after four men were seen acting suspiciously in the town centre
Gardaí are looking to speak to anybody who was in the Ballyragget area in the early hours of Thursday morning.
It’s after four men were seen acting suspiciously interfering with a vehicle in the town centre at about 4am.
They were later seen travelling in one car.
Anybody who noticed anything is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.