IFA calling on farmers to contact them if they need assistance during Coronavirus
The IFA says farmers in difficulty or anyone living in isolation in rural areas should call on the association and its members for help.
President Tim Cullinan asked members of the public to stay away from farms – and if they must – to only visit by appointment.
Mr Cullinan says any farmer who needs assistance either at home or on the farm should not hesitate to contact them.
The IFA offered this advice on their website.