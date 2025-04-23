Ikea is set to expand its presence in the southeast with plans to open a new base in Waterford. The Swedish home furnishings giant has submitted a planning application to Waterford City and County Council to repurpose the former Mum N Me store located in the Tramore Road Business Park.

According to the Waterford News and Star, the proposed development will function as a Plan and Order Point — a smaller-scale Ikea outlet where customers can receive expert advice, browse products digitally, and place orders for home delivery, without the need for a full showroom or warehouse.

The application outlines proposed upgrades to the building’s exterior and the installation of new signage to reflect the Ikea brand.

The move marks a significant step in Ikea’s strategy to improve accessibility and service across regional Ireland, particularly in areas without full-scale stores. If approved, this will be Ikea’s first dedicated base in Waterford, aimed at serving customers across the wider Munster region.