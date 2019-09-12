I’ll be forever grateful to the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny – so says a local man who struggled with addiction

A local man who struggled for years with addiction says he will be forever grateful to the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny.

Derek O’Grady told his story on KCLR Live today and says he is back on his feet now with thanks to the local shelter.

He said nobody deserves to be on the streets but unfortunately addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand noting “at the end of the day they’re not bad people trying to get good they’re sick people that need to get well and they deserve the same chances in life as everybody else to turn their life around’.

He added “So many people look down on homelessness, to me so many people kinda empty promises but don’t deliver when I was in there I remember the day and I looked at this brown door and I said ‘I can’t believe I’ve reached this point”.