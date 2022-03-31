Illegal dumpers giving “two fingers” to Mullinavat community according to South Kilkenny Councillor Eamon Aylward

A South Kilkenny Councillor has accused illegal dumpers of giving the two fingers to locals in Mullinavat.

Locals had embarked on a Spring Clean initiative last Saturday collecting vast amounts of rubbish around the area.

But on Monday night up to 50 sacks of rubbish were found dumped on Bishops Mountain.

Last night more bags were dumped on the road to Piltown.

Eamon Aylward has been telling KCLR Live that it’s hugely frustrating for those who work so hard to keep the area clean.