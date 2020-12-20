Illegal dumping becoming an issue in rural Kilkenny

Dumping in rural Kilkenny is “appalling and outrageous” according to one local councillor.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick’s comments come after 14 bags of rubbish were found strewn along the roadside in Johnswell.

He’s warning those responsible that investigations are underway and the culprits will soon be caught.

He says it’s unfair on the community groups who keep the area clean. He also added the investigations are using up council resources and funds.