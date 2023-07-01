Imelda May says “you’re in for a treat” at Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival today (Saturday)

Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival’s headline act Imelda May says you’re in for a treat this Saturday in Castlecomer.

The singer will be entertaining the crowds at the event which is in Erin’s Own GAA Club from 6 pm.

She told KCLR Live that her support acts are some of the best talents in the country.

“You have to come, you have to come. It’s going to be fantastic,” says Imelda.

“It’s a plethora of gorgeous talent, and we need to support live music, everybody needs to support it,” she added.