In an attempt to keep the 9% VAT rate, the Irish Hotels Federation has written an open letter to government parties

The Irish Hotels Federation has written an open letter to government parties in an attempt to retain the 9% VAT rate.

In the letter, Denyse Campell, IHF President, says that remaining at the current rate will allow the ongoing recovery of the hotel sector to continue over the next 12 months.

According to the Federation, increasing the VAT rate to 13.5% would result in Ireland becoming an outlier among our European competitors.

It’s not just local hotels, bars, and restaurants that are concerned about the VAT rate rising.

Denise Walsh, owner of Rustiq hair salon in Kilkenny, says it will have an impact on her business as well.

Speaking with KCLR Live, she said, “We are going to have to raise our prices again if the VAT goes back up to 13.5% Is it going to make us quieter? I really hope not.”