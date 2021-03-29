Incentives could be on the way to encourage people to work from home in places like Carlow and Kilkenny

The Rural Affairs Minister has said there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change how people live and work in Ireland.

The government is to launch a plan this afternoon that will examine financial incentives for people to work at home.

There will be a big focus on people returning to rural-Ireland to work, including a fund to turn vacant buildings into remote-working hubs.

A pilot scheme is also set to be launched to fund taxis and hackneys in rural areas where there’s little access to public transport.

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys says there’s a massive chance for change.