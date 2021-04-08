Increase in number of domestic abuse reports across Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division

There were 27 more reports of domestic abuse in Carlow and Kilkenny in the first three months of this year than in 2020.

Local Gardaí say they are doing their best to deal with the rise in domestic violence due to the Covid-19 lockdown measures but they can’t help if they’re not called.

Sgt Elaine Dalton says the number of incidents is rising fast.

If you need immediate help dial 999 or 112. You can also ring Elaine and her colleagues at the local Garda Protective Services Unit via 056 777 5066 or the national Women’s Aid 1800 341 900 and Men’s Aid on 01 554 3811.

Listen back to her conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: