Independent Carlow Councillor says the town should be a rent pressure zone
A specific approach needs to be taken to solve the housing crisis in Carlow.
That’s the view of a local councillor who’s calling on the council to try and organise a housing conference with all relevant bodies for the county.
John Cassin says Carlow should certainly have been included in the rent pressure zones that were announced last week.
And speaking ahead of today’s council meeting in Carlow, he says the situation is dire in the town