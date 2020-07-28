Independent expert appointed to help IT Carlow & Waterford IT to get application ready for Technological University

The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the delivery of a Technological University for the South-East is a priority for the government.

It’ll be jointly run by Waterford IT and Carlow IT and significant progress is expected to be made on delivering it by the end of the year.

He says it’s absolutely vital we have one for the south-east as it’s the only region in the country that has no university.

Minister Simon Harris says an independent expert has been appointed to speed up the plans:

“Today I’m very pleased to announce that we’re appointing an independent expert called Tom Boland, he’s a former CEO of the Higher Education Authority to work with the Institutes in getting their application ready to submit to me as quick as possible to form a Technological University, so I see today as a milestone in ensuring that we deliver a Technological University for the South East.” he said