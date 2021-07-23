Indoor dining customers to be checked for Digital Covid Cert and another ID document

Restaurants, pubs and cafes allowing indoor dining will have to check customers for Digital Covid Certs and another identification document, under new guidelines.

Businesses will also have to keep customer details for contact tracing.

A meeting between the industry, Government officials and Fáilte Ireland has finished and it’s expected the regulations will be published this evening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says eventually it’s the intention to allow people to dine indoors if they have a negative PCR or antigen test.

But he’s said it will be some time before that happens, or any other restrictions are eased.